Delhi BJP Asks Kejriwal To Compensate Farmers With Damaged Crops Due To Unseasonal Rain

The Delhi BJP has demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged in recent unseasonal rain and hailstorms.

In a letter to the chief minister, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the farmers needed to be paid compensation of Rs 1 lakh per acre affected by the unseasonal rains and hail storm in the national capital in recent days.

Sachdeva also demanded action against Power Minister Atishi for allegedly lying that farmers were provided free electricity in the city.