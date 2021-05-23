Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta Provides 'khadya Samagri'; Netizens Have Gala Time Over Snacks

Citizens have been providing help to the needy in various ways as the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown have created challenges. Politicians, film and sports celebrities, and entrepreneurs, apart from making arrangements for oxygen supply and hospital beds, have also provided essential items to the underprivileged. Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Adesh Gupta too had a noble thought in providing food to the needy, but his choice of snacks led to some fun-filled reactions.

BJP leader provides snacks to needy

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta took to Twitter to share that the party was delivering ‘Khadya Samagri’ (food items) with the help of Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy. He wrote that it was a part of the ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ initiative and that along with the needy, it would also be distributed to the municipal workers and police officials.

However, the choice of snacks, two international products, nachos, and munchies made netizens have a hearty laugh. Some of them wondered why they were distributing such snacks, instead of providing foodgrains, pulses, milk or fruits. A few asked how such ‘expensive’ items could boost their immunity, and shared the list of nutritious items that could have been brought in the same amount.

Many jokingly called it ‘chakna’, accompaniments while having alcohol, and also asked about those 'arrangements'. Some also joked about the leaders posing with the snacks. Some also asked what kind of ‘dip’ or sauce they had arranged for them to eat along with the nachos.

Jb itna hi budget hai toh Doritos ke saath tartar dip aur salsa bhi baant do. — Gaindaswamy Firse🥲 (@Gaindaswamy) May 22, 2021

Sir Ration kit dena chaiye tha.. Jese Oil, ghee, aata, maida, sooji, sattu, cheeni, besan, chawal, Daal.... ToothPaste / Tooth Brush.. Nahane ka saboon...



Doritos / Kurkure ye kesa zarurat ka cheez hai sir...



Dimag ghum gyaa hai sir mera... — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 22, 2021

जहां देना चाहिए दाल चावल वहां दिया जा रहा डोरिटोज और कुरकुरे!!! वाह... देश सच में बदल रहा है!!! — Chintan 😷 (@ItsChintann) May 22, 2021

Dip kaunsi denge saath mein? — Ravinder Singh (@_RavinderSingh_) May 23, 2021

25 ka Dorritos देने से अच्छा दस रुपए के केले और पंद्रह रुपये का पोहा / दूध देते — विकास कब आएगा? (@Jaivardhan_S) May 22, 2021

भाई इसका छोटा पैकेट 35 रु का है और बड़ा 60 का. ये खाद्य सामग्री के नाम पर डोरिटोज़ बांट कर मज़ाक मत कीजिए. गरीब का पेट नहीं भरेगा. — Siddharth Mahant (@YashMahant12) May 22, 2021

And some Schezwan chutni also 😂🤣 — Ankit Sharma (@AnkitXharma) May 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the BJP plans to launch a large-scale scheme for those kids orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme is to mark the completion of seven years of the PM Narendra Modi government in power. The initiative is set to be launched on May 30.