Delhi BJP Leader's Murder Case: DCP Priyanka Kashyap Reveals 4 Arrests Made

In a significant development pertaining to the murder of Delhi BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary, DCP East Priyanka Kashyap revealed that four people have been arrested in connection with the murder. Jitu Chaudhary was shot dead on a busy street on Wednesday, April 20 in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase- 3 by two assailants.

DCP Kashyap reveals 4 people arrested so far

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, April 21, DCP Kashyap had revealed that all angles of the case were being looked into, and no theory had been ruled out. "We've been checking the CCTVs and working on the technical part of the investigation. So yes, we are progressing ahead in the right way," she said. On being asked whether there is a conspiracy behind the murder, DCP Kashyap stated, "We are looking at all possible angles. We've not ruled out any theory. We are speaking to everybody and taking all possible help from any kind of public present on the streets."

DCP Kashyap had also clarified that no link between the murder and the Jahangirpuri riots had emerged prima facie. She said, "As of now, no, I don't think so but we will look into that angle as well, if any."

Eyewitness share detailed account

BJP worker Jitu Chaudhary was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals where he was declared dead upon arrival. An investigation team, on the day the incident took place, had found a few empty cartridges and other important evidence from the crime scene. Earlier on Thursday, Republic TV's team had visited the crime scene where the 42-year-old BJP member was found dead.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the incident took place around 8 PM in the evening when a gunshot was heard. The police arrived at the spot in minutes.

"It was around 8.15-8.20 (in the evening) we heard a gunshot. Five to seven minutes later, I rushed there," Sachidananad Giri, who owns a shop in front of the spot of crime said. He further added, "His family came and started crying. Police also arrived in 5-7 minutes. After that, his body was taken."