Delhi BJP Leaders Submit 'protest Letter' At TN Bhawan Against Udhayanidhi Stalin

A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders on Monday submitted a "protest letter" at the Tamil Nadu Bhawan here against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments against 'Sanatan Dharma'.

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also likened 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

The "protest letter" submitted by the delegation, which included Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, was addressed to the Tamil Nadu chief minister through the state's principal resident commissioner in Delhi.

Members and leaders of the INDIA bloc, including the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, should clear their stand on Udhayanidhi Stalin's attack on 'Sanatan Dharma', Sachdeva said.