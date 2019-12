The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Thursday protested against the Aam Aadmi Party government after the Centre' report last week revealed that the city's water is the most contaminated among other major Indian cities. Holding banners, BJP flags, bottles of dirty water and earthen pots, BJP workers marched towards the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They accused the government of negligence in providing clean drinking water to the national capital.