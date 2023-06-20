Delhi BJP Welcomes Notice To PWD By Vigilance Department Over Kejriwal's House Renovation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the showcase notices issued to the seven Public Welfare Department (PWD) officials by the Directorate of Vigilance in connection with alleged corruption, financial and administrative irregularities in the project pertaining to the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the national capital.

The PWD officials, including the chief engineers, are asked to submit a response within 15 days as to 'why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them' for the lapses and irregularities in the renovation project of Kejriwal's residence in Delhi.

While welcoming the action taken against PWD officials, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva stated that these notices will serve in bringing out the truth. “These notices will go a long way in bringing out the truth of the matter as on whose instructions PWD carried out renovations and expansion of CM Bungalow without any proper tender and budgetary provisions," he said. The day is not far when CM Arvind Kejriwal will himself face an inquiry into the 'Bungalow scam,' he added.

Vigilance Department's notice to PWD

The showcase notice issued to the seven PWD officials also directs them to explain why the old structure at 6, Flagstaff Road, was demolished without a survey report and why no structure plans were sanctioned for construction by the PWD.

“It is observed that the officers have violated all Rules of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and abused their position under the influence of the Chief Minister, who is the direct beneficiary. Issued tenders and work orders for high volumes amount on the instructions from the family members of the Chief Minister and executed the project after revising the tenders," read the notice.

"It is also noticed that they have split the tenders into various components instead of calling one composite tender in order to avoid the scrutiny of the senior officers,” it added.

A huge political slugfest has been stirring in the political quarters of the national capital ever since allegations against the alleged misuse of funds by Kejriwal to renovate his residence surfaced. While the AAP has been alleging political vendetta, the BJP has been launching blistering attacks alleging corruption on its opponent.