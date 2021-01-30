Delhi Blast: Israel Envoy Dr Ron Malka Assures Bilateral Ties With India Remain Undeterred

A day after an IED went off near the Isreal embassy in Delhi, Israel's Ambassador to India Dr Ron Malka stated that the explosion has been considered as a 'terror attack' targetted at the embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Marg. Dr Malka asserted that the investigation is underway and all the pieces are being brought together to identify those behind the attack. He also hinted that the attack might be to hinder Israel-India relations as it was carried out on a day when both the countries marked the 29th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Israeli envoy said, "The investigation is unfolding. We are collecting every piece of information and evidence and eyewitnesses. Putting all the pieces together and trying to create the full picture and we are advancing in that. Our strong assumption is that it is indeed a terror attack against the embassy. Now we are trying to understand who is standing behind this attack. Hopefully, we'll find out and bring it to justice."

Speaking of Israel-India relations, Dr Malka assured that no attack can deter the rapidly growing relations between the two countries. He also said that Indian officials including External Affair Minister S Jaishankar had called on the embassy in New Delhi to ensure the safety of the diplomats and their families.

"To plan this attack exactly on the day we celebrate the thriving and rapidly growing relations between India and Israel that has been going for 29 years. So fruitful and rewarding and of course we have to analyse and take into consideration that it is not a coincidence. We can assure everyone that any attack will not deter or scare us," Dr Malka said.

IED blast near Israel Embassy

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off around 5:05 PM on Friday causing a minor blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. While no injuries were reported, windows of few cars in the vicinity were shattered due to the impact. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report on the incident whereas NSA Ajit Doval also took stock of the situation on Friday evening.

An alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings in view of blast reported in Delhi, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has said. The exact location of the blast was outside Jindal House, few metres away from Israel Embassy. 3 cars have been damaged and the forensic teams have suspected use of black powder. An envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the site of the blast, sources had said on Friday. They said the envelope was addressed to embassy officials but did not divulge any further details including the content of the note.

