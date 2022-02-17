Delhi Bomb Scare: Details Of IED Recovery In Seemapuri, Suspected Terror Plot During Polls

A suspicious bag laden with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from Delhi's Old Seemapuri area on Thursday. Republic has now accessed exclusive information about the recovery, which intelligence suspects could be linked to the Ghazipur RDX case.

According to Delhi Police sources, the special cell received information about a house in old Seemapuri several dozen suspicious phone calls were intercepted. Based on the data, the said house was traced to D-49 in Old Seemapuri.

Republic has learned that when the Delhi police special cell team reached the place, the place was closed. The house is owned by a contractor whose son Kasim let the property on rent to 3-4 youths recently. The special cell has gathered the information of the suspected youths and verified their identity. Their pictures have also been accessed It is suspected that they might be working as sleeper cells as a part of a 'larger conspiracy'. All tenants are currently absconding.

#UPDATE IED found in the suspected bag from the house in Old Seemapuri area in Delhi. Bomb disposal squad reached the spot pic.twitter.com/mACrVM8Xa8 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Link to Ghazipur RDX case, plot to conduct bomb blast during polls?

Sources have also informed that some calls were intercepted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police during the investigation in the Ghazipur RDX case. Information about the said boys living in Seemapuri was received from these calls.

A major security alert came to the fore in January 2022 after the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) from the Ghazipur Flower Market. Sensing the severity of the matter after the initial assessment, National Security Guard (NSG) team deployed at Central Vista was rushed to the site. The IED was disposed of by the NSG's Bomb Disposal Squad using a controlled explosion.

If sources are to be believed, Ghazipur RDX was sent from Pakistan via a drone. It is suspected that terrorists were planning to conduct a big blast during the election season. Whether the explosives recovered in Seemapuri are part of a consignment sent from Pakistan, is yet to be investigated.