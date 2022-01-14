Delhi Bomb Scare: IED Recovered In Ghazipur Destroyed By NSG In Controlled Explosion

In a major security threat ahead of Republic Day, an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered by Delhi Police on Friday morning from one of the busiest flower markets in Ghazipur.

Delhi Police had received a call regarding a suspicious bag at around 10:30 am after which Special Cell officials rushed to the spot and the elite counterterrorism force - National Security Guard (NSG) - was also called in. Fire tenders were sent to the site as well, the Delhi Police said.

NSG carries out controlled blast of IED

Delhi Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Asthana, confirmed at around 1:40 pm that the bag indeed contained an IED which was successfully diffused by the Bomb Disposal Squad present there. "Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," CP Asthana told Republic.

The National Security Guard (NSG) then carried out a controlled blast in the region. Visuals from the scene showed plumes of smoke rising from the bomb disposal location. "A controlled explosion was carried out. The forensic team of the Special Cell is at the spot. It is analysing the device and the nature of the explosive," sources told Republic.

"A case is being registered in the Delhi Police Special Cell under provisions of the Explosives Act," Delhi Police said.

"A bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard has defused the IED recovered from Ghazipur. Samples of the IED have been collected. The team will submit a report on the chemical component used to assemble the explosive," the NSG informed in a statement.

The market was vacated and the area was cordoned off within minutes of learning about the bomb threat. The bag was also put into a Total Containment Vessel (TCV) via a Remote Operated Vehicle until the Bomb Disposal Squad arrived. The Ghazipur market is located in the middle of a residential area and is crowded on regular days.