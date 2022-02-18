Delhi Bomb Scare: Police Grills Two In Connection With IED Bag Found In Old Seemapuri

In a shocking event, a suspicious bag laden with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from Delhi's Old Seemapuri area on Thursday. According to police officials, the improvised explosive device (IED), weighing 2.5 to 3 kg, which was found in the North-Eastern part of Delhi, was diffused. Following this, the special cell received information about a house in old Seemapuri after several suspicious phone calls were intercepted and the police traced back the house to take the owner of the house into custody.

According to the police, the owner of the house and a property dealer have been taken into custody and were being interrogated about the IED filled bag. As the explosive share similarity with the one recovered from the Ghazipur flower market ahead of Republic Day last month, the police is now investigating links between the two cases. According to an official, the police received a tip-off about the explosive in the Old Seemapuri building as part of the investigation into the Ghazipur flower market case.

Two being grilled in connection to bomb scare in Delhi

According to the police, Aashim, the owner of the house in Old Seemapuri and a property dealer named Shanu are being interrogated in connection to the case. It is believed that the four tenants suspected to be behind the IED bag was brought to Aashim by Shanu. Aashim lives with his family in nearby Shaheed Nagar.

Following the incident, house owner Aashim’s mother alleged that police have taken him in their custody even though he was innocent. "We got to know in the afternoon that police have taken Aashim into their custody. He had given the house on rent to some people and had nothing to do with the incident. I have no idea about the persons living there," she said.

The house owner’s wife also claimed that the house was rented out to two persons a couple of months back. "We don't know anything else," she said. Meanwhile, people living in the area where the explosive was found were vacated and the Police informed that the tenants living in the house were now absconding. "When our team went to the house, it was vacant. The bag was found there and we immediately informed the NSG. The suspects have managed to escape,” an officer said.

NSG hand over evidence to Delhi Police

Meanwhile, the National Security Guard (NSG) said the explosive is suspected to be a mix of ammonium nitrate and RDX but a forensic lab will examine it in detail. “Timer device with Ammonium Nitrate and RDX was used in an IED recovered from a house in northeast Delhi's Old Seemapuri. The IED weighing approximately 2.5 kgs to 3 kgs was later diffused by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the National Security Guard,” NSG said in a statement.

The IED was picked up by the NSG bomb disposal squad from the second floor of the building and the security in the area has since been beefed up. The area was cordoned off and the IED was destroyed using a water disruptor. The forces also added that all pieces of evidence were handed over to the Delhi Police who is now investigating the case.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: @ANI_Twitter