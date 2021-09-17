Delhi Borders Sealed Amid SAD Workers' Protest March Against Farm Laws

In a recent update to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) protest march, the Delhi police on Friday, September 17, has informed that the borders of the national capital have been sealed. While Shiromani Akali Dal has taken out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament building on the completion of one year of the Centre's three farm laws.

Earlier in the day, Delhi traffic police tweeted, "The Jharoda Kalan border has been closed by barricading both the roads due to the farmers' movement" and suggested people not to use that route. The traffic coming from Gurgaon to Sardar Patel Marg and the traffic coming from Narayan to Loop has also been diverted towards Ring Road Moti Bagh, the traffic will remain heavy."

Considering the farmers' movement, the road from Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan has also been closed. General Secretary Prem Singh Chandumajra on September 16 had informed that their party will hold a protest march from Gurudwara Rakabganj to Parliament in Delhi and will demand repealing of the three farm laws.

Farmers protest and COVID-19

Owing to the COVID pandemic situation, the Delhi Police has issued a notice to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema stating that the protest march will not be allowed in the national capital. While condemning the police's statement, SAD workers protesting at Shankar Road said it is against democracy to prohibit people from holding peaceful protests.

A SAD worker said, "The three farm laws are against the interests of farmers and will only benefit the capitalists. This government is run by corporates".

He added, "We have travelled a long distance from Punjab to participate in this protest. But the police is not even allowing us to visit the gurdwara. The way they pushed our people and carried them to cars is condemnable."

MSP and farmers protest

The farmers - mainly from Punjab and Haryana - are protesting to legalise MSP for all crops and take away the three farm laws. But, the government has stated that creating Minimum Support Price (MSP) legal for all crops will put a burden of Rs 17 lakh crore on the Government exchequer annually. The figure was calculated on the idea of the entire production and MSP declared by the Centre for 23 crops that covered over 80% of India’s total agricultural production.

