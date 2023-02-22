Delhi-bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Sweden's Stockholm Airport

An Air India flight from Newark (US) to Delhi made an emergency landing on Wednesday at Sweden's Stockholm airport after it developed a technical snag.

The incident took place when an Air India flight (AI106) carrying nearly 300 passengers made an emergency landing at Stockholm airport after it developed a technical snag. A large number of fire engines were deployed at the airport as the flight made an emergency landing. As per the reports, all passengers are safe.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Air India US-Delhi flight diverted to Sweden's Stockholm due to an oil leak from the aircraft engine, ANI reported.

According to PTI, a DGCA official said that the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines. Following the oil leak, the engine was shut down, and later the flight landed safely in Stockholm, the official added.

During the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two, the official said, adding that the inspection is underway.

(This is a developing story, More details are awaited)