Delhi-bound Air India Flight Seeks Priority Landing Over Suspected Windshield Crack

An Air India flight bound for Delhi safely landed at its destination after being struck with an anomaly. According to ANI, the Air India pilot requested a priority landing at the Delhi airport and it landed normally after a suspected windshield crack. The flight is said to have taken off from Pune, the agency reported.

“Air India flight AI858 operating Pune-Delhi on 18 April 2023, safely landed in Delhi ahead of its scheduled arrival time, following a minor crack on the right (starboard side) of the operating aircraft’s windshield. All passengers and flight crew were safe. The aircraft will undergo the necessary maintenance procedure, and its windshield will be replaced," an official statement from the airline read.

This comes a week after a serious technical glitch on an Air India plane bound for San Francisco. Having taken off from New Delhi, the plane with more than 200 passengers was about to take off when the anomaly struck. Overall, this is the second instance of a technical problem during a flight. The previous one was reported on an IndiGo plane that was bound for Bagdogra in West Bengal but had to return to Delhi.