Delhi-bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Indore As Passenger Bleeds From Mouth, Dies Later

On Saturday, an IndiGo flight 6E-2088 from Madurai to Delhi was diverted to Indore Airport after a 60-year-old passenger’s health deteriorated mid-air. According to the Indore Aiport officials, one passenger identified as Atul Gupta onboard the Delhi-bound IndiGo flight started bleeding from his mouth and soon his health condition deteriorated midway through the journey.

"As per the initial information, Atul Gupta (60), who was on board the IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, was bleeding from the mouth and his condition deteriorated midway through the journey," Director in-charge of Indore airport, Prabodh Chandra Sharma told PTI.

A medical emergency was raised and the Madurai-Delhi flight was diverted to Indore. According to Sharma, the said flight landed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport of Indore around 05:30 PM on Saturday. The airport arranged an ambulance in which Gupta who was accompanied by a doctor, was taken to a private hospital near the airport where the doctors declared him brought dead, the Indore Airport Director said.

“According to a doctor who took Gupta from the airport to the hospital, he was already suffering from a heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes," Sharma said. The Indore Aiport official further noted that the IndiGo flight took off for Delhi at 06:40 PM. A sub-inspector of Aerodrome police station said the deceased Gupta was a resident of Noida. He added that the body of the deceased would be handed over to his relatives after post-mortem.

(With inputs from PTI)