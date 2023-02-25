Last Updated:

Delhi-bound IndiGo Flight From Cochin Diverted To Bhopal Due To Onboard Medical Emergency

A Delhi-bound Indigo flight originated from cochin, and was diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board, the airlines said in a statement on Friday. 

"Indigo flight 6E 2407 operating from cochin to Delhi has been diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board. We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers," the statement read. 

After landing at Bhopal, the airport's team, without wasting a second, quickly offboarded the passenger and shifted him safely to the nearest hospital, the Bhopal airport said in a statement. 

Earlier in the day, a Dammam-bound Air India Express flight from Calicut was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram after its tail brushed the ground during take-off. A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport and the flight landed safely, officials said. According to officials, Air India Express flight ix 385 on the Kozhikode-Dammam route diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to a suspected tail strike while taking off from Kozhikode airport.
 

