Delhi-bound IndiGo Flight From Surat Diverted To Ahmedabad Due To Bird Hit

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight that took off from Surat was diverted to Ahmedabad. The aircraft was diverted due to a bird hit it during a climb at Surat. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that an IndiGo A320 aircraft which was going from Surat to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad, where the aircraft landed safely.

''IndiGo A320 aircraft VT-IZI operating flight 6E-646(Surat-Delhi) diverted to Ahmedabad as a bird hits during climb at Surat. N1 vibration was 4.7 units. The aircraft landed safely at Ahmedabad,'' DGCA said.



The DGCA stated that during the ground inspection, the engine blades were found to be damaged. Earlier on February 25 in Bhopal, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight that originated from Cochin, was diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency aboard.

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight

Earlier in a similar incident, IndiGo said that a Delhi-bound flight that was operating from Cochin was diverted to Bhopal because of a medical emergency aboard the aircraft. 'IndiGo flight 6E 2407 operating from Cochin to Delhi has been diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board. We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers," the airline had said in its statement. After the flight landed at Bhopal, the airport team responded very quickly and immediately offboarded the affected passenger. He was safely shifted to a nearby hospital.

On February 4, a Kozhikode-bound Air India flight from Abu Dhabi landed back at the departure airport as flames were detected after it took off.



Similarly on January 23, an Air India Express flight from Trivandrum to Muscat returned to its departure point 45 minutes post take-off due to a technical glitch.

In a disturbing incident, a snake was found on an Air India Dubai-bound flight. An Air India Express Boeing 737 flight from Calicut to Dubai left as per its scheduled take-off and after it landed at the Dubai airport, a snake was found aboard the plane. IndiGo said that it deeply regretted the inconvenience caused to other passengers on the flight.