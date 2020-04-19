Delhi Teen Designs 'touch-free' Doorbell With Ultrasonic Sensor To Prevent Spread Of Covid

While people across the country are doing their bit to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a 16-year-old Delhi boy has designed a touch-free doorbell to lessen contamination. Sarthak Jain, a student of Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh in New Delhi, developed the touch-free bell to encourage social distancing and ensure visitors’ safety.

Sarthak's innovation came to fore when Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh shared a video of his automated ‘touch-free’ doorbell on Facebook. As depicted in the video, the doorbell intends to “break the chain” of transmission of the novel Coronavirus. The 16-year-old, who is a student of class XI, used ultra-sensors that can detect the person or any object in the vicinity of 30 or 50 cm and alert by producing a ‘beep’ sound without having to ring the bell.

According to reports, Sarthak Jain invented the doorbell using the electronic prototyping platform ‘Arduino’ that is used for building electronic objects by programming the circuit board using a software. He was quoted as saying that the bell detects the presence nearby and starts buzzer sound that notifies the person living indoor. The doorbells could be one of the potential carriers of the coronavirus, that causes COVID-19 disease as multiple people touch it, he added. So, therefore, he came up with the idea to design a “smart doorbell” that could save lives by reducing the chances of infection from contaminated objects and curb the spread amongst the community.

Thanking his principal Alka Kapur who motivated him to experiment and encouraged from time to time, Sarthak, while speaking to an agency, said that the project "become a part of saving this world". Further, he said, they had an ''Atal Tinkering Laboratory'' in the school that gave a platform to the students to experiment with new ideas and to get creative with objects.

'Need of the hour'

The internet users, classmates, and teachers were rendered amused at the young boy’s innovation on the school’s Facebook post. “Outstanding ... This is the need of times ...Keep innovating... Proud of you (sic),” wrote his principal in the comments section. “Well done Sarthak..we are proud! A budding scientist (sic)” wrote another. The 37-second clip gained over 200 likes and is being widely shared by people, making the young boy popular across social media.

