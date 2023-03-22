Delhi Budget 2023: Here's Kejriwal Govt's Plan For Waste Management, Garbage Removal

Delhi's finance minister Kailash Gahlot is set to submit Delhi budget in the Delhi Assembly today. The government intends to close all three dump sites in the capital city within the next two years, Delhi's finance minister made the announcement. He stated that a loan in the amount of Rs 850 crores has been set aside while giving the budget for 2023–2024.

It is for Delhi's Municipal Corporation, which is administered by the AAP. This will help clean up the mountains of trash piled up in the nation's capital. The minister said that the budget is dedicated to clean, beautiful and modern Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit this year. He said that this budget is an expression of the people.

Waste management

By March 2024, according to Delhi's Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot, 890 million litres of sewage per day will be treated in Delhi. Additionally, in 2015 there was a significant rise of over 373 MGD. According to him, the Kejriwal model of governance has been praised by the entire globe, and Delhi schools have excelled in many areas.

A six-point action plan to clear the Yamuna and eliminate the three garbage mountains of concern. In two years, all three trash mounts will be taken down. Delhi will get new buses as part of the allocation for 2023. To increase women's safety, it will come equipped with 10 emergency buttons, 3 CCTV Cameras, and factory-installed GPS.

In the national capital, clean, dust-free roadways are also a goal. The APP-run municipal council of Delhi has been allocated Rs 850 crore for the removal of mountains of trash. The three landfill locations in the nation's capital would be removed, according to Minister Kailash Gahlot. The minister announced that the Okhla dump, the Bhalswa dump, and the Ghazipur landfill would all be removed by the government by December 2023, March 2024, and December 2024, respectively.

A debt of Rs 850 crore will be given to the MCD. The MCD will receive this for the disposal of mountain waste. A total of 13417 colonies will have sewer connections, almost doubling the current amount.

The scheme of free sewer household connections will continue. In the following two to three years, the Delhi government and MCD will combine their efforts to eliminate the three garbage mounds that are the shame of the city. Additionally, 30 flyovers will be built. As a part of the drive for infrastructure, the government intends to improve Delhi's transportation system.

'Neat and clean Delhi'

The Delhi administration will be able to control the garbage issue with the aid of this action plan. This budget has "neat and clean Delhi" as its motif. The three mounds of trash, according to the minister, are a stain on Delhi's reputation. He added that the Kejriwal administration will cooperate with MCD to address the trash mountain on behalf of Delhi's residents.

The Okhla landfill was commissioned in 1990s and reached saturation point several yeras ago. It contains 40 lakh MT of legacy waste in it. In last few years, about 20-25 lakh MT have been removed. But 40 lakh MT still remains to be removed and cleaned.