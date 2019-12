A builder allegedly involved in constructing and selling flats illegally in Greater Noida's Shahberi was arrested on Wednesday, said police. Identified as Usman Mohammad Qureshi, the accused is a native of Jamia Nagar in Delhi. According to reports, Qureshi has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 288 (danger to human life by construction of a building), 420 (fraud) and 467, 468, 471 (all related to forgery).