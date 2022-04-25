Delhi Building Collapse: Trapped Labourer's Kin Worried On Not Being Able To Speak To Him

After an under-construction building collapsed in New Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Monday, relatives of the labourers who are trapped on the spot expressed anguish over not being able to meet them. The house was undergoing repairs when it collapsed. The rescue operations are still underway.

Speaking to ANI, a relative of one of the labourers stuck in the collapsed building said, "My nephew Naseer is trapped inside who was working here for the civil line. I could not speak to him. Around 1:30 pm we got a call that a building has collapsed and he and other workers are stuck inside. We could not speak to anyone. I have been told he is fine now. No one is letting us go and speak to anyone who is stuck there."

Meanwhile, as per the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan, around three people are currently trapped in the collapsed building. Suryan was quoted by ANI as saying that the building was someone's residence and the owner wanted to get it repaired, adding that it was in a danger zone, and the same was notified to the police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

"We had pasted a notice on March 31 that the building is in danger zone. We also intimated the police, SDM on April 14. As per my knowledge, two to three people are trapped inside," Suryan said.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, along with their trained dogs to detect the victims trapped in the debris, are currently involved in the rescue operation.

Building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan area

An under-construction building collapsed in New Delhi's Satya Niketan area - which is a heavily populated area, on Monday. Soon after the incident, six firefighters rushed to the spot where five labourers were initially feared to be trapped, according to the fire service officials in Delhi. "A call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area has been received. 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot," the Delhi fire service officials told ANI. The Delhi Police also rushed to the spot.