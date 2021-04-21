Delhi Businessman Performs Last Rites Of Over 450 Patients Who Passed Away Due To COVID

At a time when there was no one volunteering to perform the last rite of patients who passed away due to COVID, a few social workers came forward and discharged their duties for mankind.

Businessman Charanjeev Malhotra, who runs an NGO Sant Shiv Seva, has performed the last rites of more than 450 patients who have died due to COVID. The Sant Shiv Sewa, led by Malhotra, also provides free ambulance services for the patients and do not charge a single penny for performing the last rites of the deceased.

Speaking to Republic TV, Charajeev Malhotra said he was heartbroken on a visit to a cremation ground in March 2020 as he had witnessed that there was no one volunteering to perform the last rite of those who died due to COVID.

"It was the time I decided to do something for mankind. Since then we have been doing this service. We have informed hospitals and cremation ground authorities that if no one is available, then we will perform the last rite. We are also not charging anything," said Malhotra.

Malhotra noted he did not differentiate based on religion while performing the last rites and claimed that the bodies also deserved respect after death.

Republic also went to the cremation ground and witnessed that family members were not coming to perform the last rites.

"The families of those who died of COVID were reluctant to perform the last rite. It pained us and hence my father decided to do his bit," said Charanjeev's son Jayant Malhotra.