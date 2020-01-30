'Delhi Campaign Has Fueled Atmosphere Of Hatred': Congress Blames BJP For Jamia Shooting

Addressing a press conference after a young student got injured in the gunfire outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday, Congress MP Manish Tewari blamed the BJP government for creating an atmosphere of hatred in the country. Contending that there was a concerted attempt to fuel divisions in the society, Tiwari hinted that the irresponsible statements of some ministers had played a role in the present crisis. Moreover, he opined that Mahatma Gandhi would be very disturbed by the Centre crushing the conscience and economy of the nation.

Manish Tewari stated, “This is a result of the atmosphere created in this country for the last month. The way in which the Delhi election campaign is going on and the statements made by BJP leaders have fueled the atmosphere of hatred. There is a concerted attempt to create a divide in Delhi and this country. People who are sitting on high posts, who should not forget their responsibility are making statements that have crossed all limits of political decency. Tomorrow, the Budget session will commence. Mahatma Gandhi’s soul must be shaken by the manner in which the BJP government has crushed the nation’s conscience and the economy.”

One student injured

Earlier in the day, a gun-toting man was arrested by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital. As per sources, he opened fire on the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. The protest was organised by the Jamia Coordination Committee from the university to Rajghat.

Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted to the Holy Family hospital. As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. Sources also reveal that the person has been identified as Gopal. As a precautionary measure, the entry and exit gates of 3 Delhi Metro stations were closed.

South East District (Delhi) DCP Chinmoy Biswal on Jamia Nagar firing incident: Student (Shadab Farooq) has sustained injuries in his left hand. He has been referred to trauma centre from hospital. Doctors say he is out of danger. Apprehended person (Gopal) is being questioned. pic.twitter.com/nCdfmH9oFc — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

