Delhi Cantt Rape Case: Crime Branch Files Charge Sheet Against Accused; Hearing On Aug 31

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has filed a charge sheet against four accused in the case of alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in the Delhi Cantonment area. The charge sheet has been filed against the accused Kuldeep Singh, Laxmi Narayan, Radhey Shyam, and Salim Ahmad. All the accused are in judicial custody. The charge sheet has been filed under Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

The Crime Branch has claimed that there was no short circuit in the water cooler. The accused had claimed they the girl was electrocuted due to a short circuit. The Crime Branch had recreated the scene, after which they got a report prepared from the forensic lab proving this theory. The Crime Branch has also found that the priest used to get 'massages' from the girl. Initially, the local police were looking into the matter, and later the investigation was transferred to the Crime Branch.

The charge sheet has been filed before Special POSCO & Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar at Patiala House Court. The court has now posted the matter for August 31 for taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Delhi Cantt rape case

On August 1, a nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi, the police had said. A case was registered against four accused based on the statement by the child's mother, who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered, and cremated without their consent. Later her mother informed the villagers who gathered at the spot and protested. The police had to intervene, and a case was finally lodged. The accused persons have been booked under Sections 302, 376, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

Image Credit: PTI/Representative