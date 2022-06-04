Delhi: CCTV Captures Gruesome Murder In Broad Daylight; Victim A Known History-sheeter

In a shocking development, two people brutally assaulted and killed a man in New Delhi’s Azadpur on Friday, June 3, due to an alleged dispute over borrowed money. As per initial reports, one miscreant along with his brother assaulted the victim, a known history-sheeter, with bricks and blades on Friday afternoon in the Azadpur area of the national capital, leading to his death. One person has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network has accessed CCTV footage that captured the brutal killing. The video shows the victim walking on the street in New Delhi's Azadpur when the miscreant comes and attacks him, resulting in a physical altercation between them. Moments later, another man, reportedly the brother of the miscreant also joins him in assaulting the victim. After a physical fight, the two brothers are then seen thrashing the man with bricks, stones and blades.

Reportedly, the clash which broke out on Friday was the result of the borrowed money between the deceased and the miscreant, which resulted in the death of one person. The incident took place at a public place in broad daylight at around 02:08 PM.

#BREAKING | Man thrashed to death using blades and bricks by two brothers in Delhi's Azadpur over a money-related dispute. Shocking murder caught on CCTV camera.



According to police officials, the victim is a known history-sheeter and had enmity with the accused Rahul and Rohit. While the police have registered a case and arrested Rahul, a manhunt has been launched to find the second accused in the Delhi murder that has sent shockwaves in the national capital, drawing attention to the law and order situation in Delhi.