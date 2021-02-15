Delhi Chief Minister's Daughter Scammed By Online Seller; Police Arrest 3 Suspects

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter getting duped of ₹ 34,000, the Delhi police has now arrested three people in connection with the case. According to the Delhi Police, a case of cheating was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

"Three accused named Sajid, Kapil, and Manvendra have been arrested for duping Arvind Kejriwal's daughter. One main accused is absconding who used to make fake accounts on e-commerce sites," a source informed news agency ANI.

The police informed, "The person, who posted himself as a customer, asked her to scan a bar code after sending a small amount on her account. And when she scanned the bar code, the money debited from her account in two instalments — first ₹ 20,000 and then ₹ 14,000."

Kejriwal's Daughter Duped

On February 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita was allegedly duped of Rs 34,000 by a man who approached her as a buyer on an e-commerce platform where she had put up a sofa on sale, according to police officials. An FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Civil Lines police station under the north district of the Delhi Police after a complaint was received in this regard. According to the police, the victim had put up a sofa for sale on an e-commerce platform. She was approached by a man who showed interest in making the purchase. To check if the account details shared by her were correct, he initially transferred a minimal amount of money into her account. Subsequently, the man sent a QR code to CM's daughter and asked her to scan it so that the amount fixed under the deal could be transferred to her account but instead, Rs 20,000 got deducted from her account when she followed the instructions of the buyer, news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

