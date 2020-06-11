Delhi Civic-bodies Claim '2000 COVID Deaths Till Date', While State Govt Reports 984 Dead

In a major claim, Delhi's BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations (MCD), have claimed that Delhi has witnessed over 2000 deaths due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), as per the MCD figures released by the mayors in a press conference on Thursday. The mayors of the three MCD- South, North, East have claimed that 1057, 975, and 42 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 till date. As per Delhi government's bulletin, so far there have been only 984 deaths.

On May 24, senior leaders of the MCD alleged that there were major discrepancies between the COVID-19 death toll recorded from cremation and burial sites in the national capital and the number of coronavirus fatalities reported by the Delhi government. The combined fatalities figures of two civic bodies - North and South Delhi, was allegedly exceeding 600 as of May 21. At that time, Delhi government had claimed that the toll had jumped to 231.

Standing Committee chairman of BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation Jai Prakash claimed that till May 21, as many as 282 people, who were coronavirus-positive, have been cremated or buried as per the standard protocol in its area. Leader of House in BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation Kamaljeet Sehrawat also claimed a much larger death count, saying 309 COVID-19-positive people have been cremated or buried in its area, as per the municipal data. The leaders alleged that the 'Kejriwal government was afraid that if real death figures become public, it will puncture its claim of control over COVID-19'.

Community transmission in Delhi?

On Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had informed that All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has accepted that there is community transmission in Delhi however it is now up to the Centre to make an official declaration about it. While Delhi has eased most of the restrictions in the city, inspite of its rising fatality rate and cases, the state government has forecast 5.5 lakh cases in the capital by July 31. CM Kejriwal too has often urged people to 'learn to live with Coronavirus' as Delhi's cases stand at 32,810 with 12,245 cured.

