The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Delhi: Clashes Spark Between Police And Protestors In Brijpuri During CAA Protests

General News

A peaceful protest in Delhi's Brijpuri turned violent on Tuesday night when few people who were in an inebriated condition misbehaved during protests

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

A peaceful protest in Delhi's Brijpuri turned violent on Tuesday night when few people who were in an inebriated condition misbehaved during protests. The police tried to handle the situation, but the protestors got aggressive and began stone pelting and damaging police property, an officer informed. Following the orders of their higher authorities, the police appealed the teachers in mosques to make announcements and sent volunteers to control the protestors after which, the situation came under control. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES