Delhi: Clashes Spark Between Police And Protestors In Brijpuri During CAA Protests

A peaceful protest in Delhi's Brijpuri turned violent on Tuesday night when few people who were in an inebriated condition misbehaved during protests. The police tried to handle the situation, but the protestors got aggressive and began stone pelting and damaging police property, an officer informed. Following the orders of their higher authorities, the police appealed the teachers in mosques to make announcements and sent volunteers to control the protestors after which, the situation came under control.