Delhi CM Allows Resumption Of Public Transport; Markets To Open On Odd-even Formula

Following the Centre's guidelines on lockdown 4 that allows gradual easing of restrictions, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a host of measures to slowly begin reopening the national capital that includes a resumption of public transport. He had earlier remarked that the MHA's guidelines are 'largely in line' with Delhi government's proposal.

In an address, Kejriwal said Delhi has prepared its public health infrastructure during the two-months long lockdown by improving hospital capacity and building key medical stocks. "We arranged more beds, ventilators, PPE kits, oxygen, testing kits, etc during the lockdown. Now we have to gradually start reopening our economy. The Centre issued guidelines in that regard yesterday. Now, the Delhi government has decided to ease restrictions."

Activities prohibited

Among the list of things that'll remain shut are metro rail service, school, college, coaching and training institutes, hotels, cinema halls, shopping mall, gyms, swimming pool, bars, entertainment parks, theatres, assembly halls and auditoriums. Social, political, sports, academic, cultural, religious or any other type of mass gathering will not be allowed. Places of worship shall remain closed.

"Barber shops, spas and saloons to remain closed for now. Stepping out of homes between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential services will be prohibited. People above 65 years of age, with health conditions like diabetes or others, pregnant women, and kids below the age of 10 shall not be allowed to venture outdoors," Kejriwal said.

Activities allowed

Only home delivery of food will be allowed for restaurants. Sports complex and stadium will be opened but spectators won't be allowed. Taxis and cabs will be allowed but only 2 passengers at a time in a car. Autorickshaws, e-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws will be allowed with one passenger. Carpooling will not be allowed. Buses will be allowed with 20 passengers only with screening first.

The CM further announced that private offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the staff works from home. Markets can open but shops will open on an odd-even basis. Construction activities are allowed in the national capital now but only with labourers who are in Delhi right now.

Coronavirus status

Informing about the status of coronavirus outbreak, Arvind Kejriwal said, "So far, 10,054 cases have been reported in Delhi. 4,485 persons have been cured/discharged i.e. around 45% have recovered which is encouraging. 160 people have died due to COVID-19 till now and the rate is lower than other states and countries."

