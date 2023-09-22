Delhi CM Allows Use Of Loudspeakers Till Midnight During Ramleela, Durga Puja

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted a special exemption for using loudspeakers till midnight during Ramleela and Durga Puja celebrations, the Delhi CMO said in a statement on Friday.

Loudspeakers are allowed to be used in Delhi till 10 pm. The announcement comes a day after Kejriwal met a delegation of office bearers of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee.

Ramleela organisers must get permission from the police and ensure that the use of loudspeakers does not violate noise levels in residential areas, the CMO statement added.