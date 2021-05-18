Delhi CM Announces Rs 50K Ex-gratia For Families With COVID Death, Rs 25k/mo For Orphans

Quick links:
PTI/PIXABAY
On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister held a press briefing over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. CM Kejriwal said that some families have been facing very difficult circumstances amid the war against the virus. CM Kejriwal said that it is impossible to repair the loss of loved ones, but the Delhi government can definitely help out the citizens in this dark hour of the pandemic. He further announced four important steps to help those who are in need amid the pandemic.
CM Arvind Kejriwal informed about a new strain of COVID-19 which is said to be "extremely dangerous" for children. He appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all the air services with Singapore. Taking to Twitter, CM Kejriwal alleged that this new strain of the virus could take over India in the form of the third wave.
Delhi CM tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "The new form of Coronavirus that has come to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it might come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government:
सिंगापुर में आया कोरोना का नया रूप बच्चों के लिए बेहद ख़तरनाक बताया जा रहा है, भारत में ये तीसरी लहर के रूप में आ सकता है।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 18, 2021
केंद्र सरकार से मेरी अपील:
1. सिंगापुर के साथ हवाई सेवाएं तत्काल प्रभाव से रद्द हों
2. बच्चों के लिए भी वैक्सीन के विकल्पों पर प्राथमिकता के आधार पर काम हो
Singapore has decided to close all the schools from Wednesday as authorities warned new COVID-19 strain is affecting more children-- such as the one first detected in India. The announcement came after Singapore confirmed 38 locally transmitted cases, the highest daily count in eight months-- these mostly involved children. On Monday, additional 21 cases were reported. On Sunday, Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung reportedly said that the B.1.617 strain appears to affect children more and this strain was first detected in India.
As per the Delhi government's state bulletin, the state on Tuesday reported 4482 new COVID-19 cases, 9403 recoveries and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases recorded 14,02,873 with 50,86313 active cases 29,899 total recoveries, taking the death toll to 22,111.
Delhi reports 4482 new #COVID19 cases, 9403 recoveries and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours.— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021
Total cases 14,02,873
Total recoveries 13,29,899
Death toll 22,111
Active cases 50,863 pic.twitter.com/nIYzNII6Qd
(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY)