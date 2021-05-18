Delhi CM Announces Rs 50K Ex-gratia For Families With COVID Death, Rs 25k/mo For Orphans

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister held a press briefing over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. CM Kejriwal said that some families have been facing very difficult circumstances amid the war against the virus. CM Kejriwal said that it is impossible to repair the loss of loved ones, but the Delhi government can definitely help out the citizens in this dark hour of the pandemic. He further announced four important steps to help those who are in need amid the pandemic.

Four Important govt measures

Ration Card- There are 72 lakh ration card holders in Delhi and they're given 5 kg ration by the govt every month. This month, the ration will be given free of cost. Besides this, an additional 5 kg free ration is being given by the Central Govt under the Prime minister scheme. So they're being given 10 kg free ration this month. For the people who do not have Ration Cards or are very poor, the Delhi government will provide free Ration to them as well.

- Every family that has had a death due to COVID-19 among them will be given Rs 50,000 each as Ex-gratia. Death of an Earning family Member due to COVID - If a breadwinner of the family has died due to COVID-19, the government will provide Rs 2500 pension per month including an ex gratia of Rs 50 thousand to the families whose members died due to the virus.

- If a breadwinner of the family has died due to COVID-19, the government will provide Rs 2500 pension per month including an ex gratia of Rs 50 thousand to the families whose members died due to the virus. Orphaned Children- For every child who suffered the loss of parents due to COVID, the government will provide Rs 2500 per month till they turn the age of 25. The education of the orphaned children will be free.

'Suspend Singapore Flights': CM Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal informed about a new strain of COVID-19 which is said to be "extremely dangerous" for children. He appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all the air services with Singapore. Taking to Twitter, CM Kejriwal alleged that this new strain of the virus could take over India in the form of the third wave.

Delhi CM tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "The new form of Coronavirus that has come to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it might come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government:

Air services with Singapore should be cancelled with immediate effect

Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too".

सिंगापुर में आया कोरोना का नया रूप बच्चों के लिए बेहद ख़तरनाक बताया जा रहा है, भारत में ये तीसरी लहर के रूप में आ सकता है।



केंद्र सरकार से मेरी अपील:

1. सिंगापुर के साथ हवाई सेवाएं तत्काल प्रभाव से रद्द हों

2. बच्चों के लिए भी वैक्सीन के विकल्पों पर प्राथमिकता के आधार पर काम हो — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 18, 2021

Singapore New Virus Strain

Singapore has decided to close all the schools from Wednesday as authorities warned new COVID-19 strain is affecting more children-- such as the one first detected in India. The announcement came after Singapore confirmed 38 locally transmitted cases, the highest daily count in eight months-- these mostly involved children. On Monday, additional 21 cases were reported. On Sunday, Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung reportedly said that the B.1.617 strain appears to affect children more and this strain was first detected in India.

COVID cases in Delhi

As per the Delhi government's state bulletin, the state on Tuesday reported 4482 new COVID-19 cases, 9403 recoveries and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases recorded 14,02,873 with 50,863 active cases, 13,29,899 total recoveries, taking the death toll to 22,111.

Delhi reports 4482 new #COVID19 cases, 9403 recoveries and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Total cases 14,02,873

Total recoveries 13,29,899

Death toll 22,111



Active cases 50,863 pic.twitter.com/nIYzNII6Qd — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

