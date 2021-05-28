Delhi CM Announces Unlocking From May 31; Only Factories & Construction Work To Resume

As Delhi's COVID-19 cases reduce, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, announced that lockdown will be lifted in a phased manner from May 31. Stating that construction activities and factories will be restarted on Monday, Kejriwal warned that the fight against COVID-19 was not over, but the situation was now under control. Only these two activities - construction & factories will be opened for the next one week, said Kejriwal after chairing a DDMA meeting along with L-G Anil Baijal.

Delhi CM announces unlock

"Those who are poor, migrant labourers have to be taken care of first while unlocking. The decision was taken in the meeting under the leadership of the L-G to first reopen construction activities and factories. This will start from Monday 5 AM and will last for one week," said Kejriwal. He added, "Positivity rate has come down to 1.5% & around 1,100 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi."

दिल्ली में धीरे-धीरे 31 मई से Lockdown खोलने की प्रक्रिया शुरू!



➡️LG की अध्यक्षता में लिया गया निर्णय



➡️Construction Activities और फैक्ट्रियों को सोमवार सुबह से खोला जा रहा है



समाज के सबसे कमजोर वर्ग गरीब दिहाड़ीदार मज़दूरों को ध्यान में रख कर लिया निर्णय : CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/JpsRHeuoMi — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 28, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government announced that it will offer up to Rs 5 lakh in compensation to families of COVID patients who died due to a shortage of oxygen in Delhi. A committee of six doctors will be formed to decide on the compensation framework, mechanism and inspect the documentation. This was in addition to the Rs 50,000 compensation already offered for families of COVID-19 victims.

Delhi lockdown

On April 20, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a 6-day lockdown in the national capital amid rising COVID-19 cases, which has been repeatedly extended. As per the state guidelines, people's movement has been restricted with an exception of those going for COVID testing, vaccination, people travelling to and from public bus stations, trains and airports and those classified as essential services. Marriages with a cap of 50 people and funerals with 20 people has been allowed while all social/ political / entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ festival gatherings have been banned. Additionally, all private offices, cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces, saloons, beauty parlours, spas, religious places, malls, shopping centers, schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes are shut. Stadia have been allowed to remain open for National/international sporting events without spectators.