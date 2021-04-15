Delhi CM Announces Weekend Curfew; Malls, Gyms Shut As COVID-19 Crisis Deepens

A weekend curfew will be imposed in Delhi to break the chain of COVID-19 cases and a dramatic surge of new infections announced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 15 along with other restrictions. While essential services will continue to be allowed, malls, spa, gyms and auditoriums will be shut down. Cinema halls will now operate with only 30% capacity and restaurants will also be closed with only the option of home delivery allowed. Delhi reported its biggest single-day spike on Wednesday with 17,282 new cases of novel coronavirus along with 104 deaths.

Delhi CM said, “To control the spread of COVID19, it has been decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi.”

“Curfew passes to be issued to those rendering essential services. Malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums to be closed. Cinemas halls to operate at 30% capacity only. People will not be allowed to dine-in restaurants, only home deliveries permitted,” he added.

All Do’s and Dont’s in Delhi:

Essential services will continue to be allowed

Malls, spa, gyms and auditoriums will be shut down

Cinema halls to operate with only 30% capacity

Dine-in at Restaurants banned, only home delivery allowed.

Restrictions to be strictly followed at all public market spaces, weekly markets

‘No shortage of beds’

In his address on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal also noted that there is ‘no shortage of beds’ in Delhi and as per the latest data over 5,000 beds are available. He also expressed hope that with the cooperation of people, Delhi will be able to stem the latest wave of COVID-19 as the government achieved in the past. Delhi CM acknowledged the hardships that some people might experience due to the restrictions but said that it is for ‘for you, your family, your life and family.’ Restrictions will also be imposed on public market spaces, weekly markets to ensure that people are following COVID-19 protocols.

“There is no shortage of beds in hospitals in Delhi. According to the latest data, more than 5000 beds are available,” said Delhi CM on the COVID-19 situation.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 13 alerted “This wave is dangerous." Addressing the press on Tuesday, Kejriwal also said that as per the data collected in the last 10-15 days, at least 65% of the patients are below the age of 45 and reiterated the importance of the safety of especially the youth. Delhi Chief Minister warned the young citizens to only get out of the house when necessary and practice the essential COVID-19 protocols.

Image credits: PTI