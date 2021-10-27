Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Inclusion Of Ayodhya In Govt's Free Pilgrimage Scheme

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid respects to Lord Ram at the Ram Lalla shrine in Ayodhya, he announced the inclusion of 'Ayodhya' in the Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme i.e, "Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana." Earlier, Jagannath Puri, Ujjain, Shirdi, Amritsar, Jammu, Dwarka, Tirupathi, Rameshwaram, Haridwar, Mathura and Bodhgaya were included in the scheme. Kejriwal said that the elderly people from Delhi can now visit Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla without bearing any expenses.

सभी दिल्लीवासियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। अब मुख्यमंत्री तीर्थयात्रा योजना के तहत अपने बुजुर्गों को अयोध्या के दर्शन भी करवाए जाएंगे। आज कैबिनेट ने ये फ़ैसला लिया | LIVE https://t.co/3SQxukD8US — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 27, 2021

He noted, "I am very happy to inform the people of Delhi that now Ayodhya has also been included under Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana. Now the elderly people living in Delhi who want to go to Ayodhya to have darshan of Ram Lalla, the Delhi government will make arrangements for them for free of cost."

He mentioned, " Under this scheme, the Delhi government bears the entire cost of travelling from home to pilgrimage and back to the home of the elderly. All kinds of facilities are provided to them for pilgrimage. They travel by AC train and arrangements are made for their stay in a good AC hotel. Also, an elderly person can take any one person with him for his help."

Delhi CM added, "So far, under this scheme, we have made 35,000 people pilgrimage." "This is my effort to arrange pilgrimage for elders like Shravan Kumar."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Ayodhya

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ram Lalla shrine and Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya on Tuesday, October 26. He performed 'aarti' on the bank of the Sarayu River. He restated his government's policy of giving free tours for elders to Ram Mandir once it is completed, saying that everyone should have the opportunity to visit Ayodhya. The AAP, which is attempting to gain traction in Uttar Pradesh, has promised to deliver 'world-class education, health facilities, farmers' rights, and jobs to the youth.' AAP has given free power to all in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Goa, as well as in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Goa.

UP CM Yogi slams Kejriwal's Ayodhya visit

However, on Tuesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath mocked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Ayodhya visit, claiming that he was using Ram's name for electoral benefit. 'How would you handle UP?' CM Adityanath asked, recalling the UP migrants who were forced out of Delhi during the COVID lockdown. He slammed the opposition's sudden devotion to Lord Ram and criticized them for failing to support the Ram Mandir.

Image: PTI/AAP/Twitter