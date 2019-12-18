Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces New Facilities For Lawyers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founder and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, addressed a press conference where he spoke about the Advocates Welfare Scheme of the AAP.

READ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Appeals For Peace As Violence Intensifies

Four schemes for lawyers announced

CM Kejriwal said that the government is fulfilling four previously, which are:

applying domestic electricity charges instead of commercial property charges

the lawyers who are from Delhi and practice the profession in the city will be provided with medical insurance up to Rs 5 lakhs for the family, whilst the lawyers will be provided with Rs 10 lakh life insurance.

e-libraries will be set y in the court

all court premises will have creches.

The Chief Minister was also announced that the Circle Land Rate of Agriculture Land of Delhi has been increased from Rs. 2.5 Crore to Rs. Five Crore.

READ: 'Hope No Effort Is Made To Save Kuldeep Singh Sengar Now': Delhi CM Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal was also asked about the protests that have erupted all over the National Captial against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and he said, "These violent protests are happening due to the upcoming elections (in Delhi). Those who fear losing are doing this. I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to maintain peace. The whole country knows who is capable of causing riots. The opposition is saying that the AAP is making these happen. Why would AAP do this? The opposition is spreading violence on purpose to win election. The AAP is not going to benefit from this. The opposition thinks they will benefit from this. But the people of Delhi are very smart," said the national convenor of the party whose massive win in the last election in Delhi ended the Congress's long rule in the national capital. The BJP won only three seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015."

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in the Parliament last Wednesday, after intense discussions in both Houses which went on for more than 10 hours. The government has repeatedly claimed that the Act is not discriminatory in nature and will not be of any threat to Muslims.

READ: Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Time From Home Minister To Discuss The Situation In Delhi

READ: AAP CM Kejriwal To Host Tea, Lunch, And Dinner Parties To Raise Funds For Delhi Election