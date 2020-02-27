Delhi Violence: Arvind Kejriwal Announces ₹10 Lakh Ex Gratia For Families Of The Deceased

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday addressed a press conference and announced compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in the riots. The Delhi Chief Minister also condemned the loss of life in the riots and stated that the riots have caused a loss to everyone.

Announcing free treatment for those injured in the riots, the Delhi CM said, "Under Delhi Government's 'Farishte' scheme of free-of-cost medical treatment at any private hospital, those affected in this violence can get medical treatment."

The Delhi Government also announced compensation for the families of the deceased and reimbursement for those who lost their houses during the riots. " Compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each to families of those who have died, Rs 5 lakh ex gratia will be given if the deceased was a minor. Apart from that, Rs 2 lakh will be given to those who have sustained serious injuries, Rs 20,000 will be given to those with minor injuries, and Rs 5 lakh will be given to those whose houses were burned down or destroyed during the riots," Kejriwal announced.

READ | Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: HC impleads Centre as a party; adjourns case till April 13

Delhi Government to provide food in areas with a curfew

Apart from announcing the compensation and relief measures, the Delhi Chief Minister also informed that the Delhi Government will start sending food from Thursday to the areas of the National Capital which are under a curfew. Assuring complete support to the affected Delhiites, Kejriwal stated that the Delhi Government will contribute in every possible manner to restore normalcy. He also appreciated the efforts of the hospitals and paramedic staff who treated the injured people.

READ | Shocking: Crates of stones, petrol bombs & chemicals found at Tahir Hussain's factory

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 34

The violence that had broken out in North-East Delhi has so far claimed 34 lives and has left more than 190 people injured.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting to discuss the security and law & order enforcement in the riot-affected areas. Subsequently, the Delhi border was sealed and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was given the charge of the situation in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Congress party conducted a press conference on Wednesday and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for failing to control the riots.

READ | Delhi Violence: SN Srivastava visits violence-hit areas, says 'Police in active mode now'

READ | Delhi violence: Sonia Gandhi-led Congress delegation calls on President, submit memorandum