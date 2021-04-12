Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Holds Crucial Meeting Over The COVID-19 Situation In The City

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting over the COVID-19 situation on Monday. He directed that the number of beds be increased in hospitals. It was also decided that many government and private hospitals will be made fully COVID hospitals once again. They have also decided to ask the people not to rush to hospitals until it is absolutely necessary.

On Sunday, the daily coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic began. The chief minister termed the situation "very serious" and appealed to people not to step out of houses unless it was urgent. According to a bulletin issued by the department on Sunday, 48 new fatalities were also recorded, pushing the death toll to 11,283. The fresh cases came out of the record over 1.14 lakh tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 9.43 percent. The previous highest single-day spike in Delhi was 8,593 cases which was reported on November 11 last year, while on November 19, the city recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count to date.

Delhi HC To Hear PIL On Removal Of Age Limit

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday is all set to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Centre and Delhi government to remove the age limitations for deciding upon the beneficiaries of COVID-19 vaccination. The PIL states "it is pertinent to boost the vaccination drive and for the same, the widening of involvement of private sector entities is necessary to facilitate rapid and mass vaccination and allow door-to-door vaccination of the citizens." "It is also necessary to remove/ relax the age restrictions in relation to the beneficiaries of vaccination drive since the increasing number of coronavirus cases are a concern for the health and safety of every citizen," the PIL added.

Image: PTI