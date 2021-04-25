Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Top Industrialists' Help In Oxygen Crisis Amid COVID Surge

Grappling with rising COVID-19 cases and shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Indian industrialists requesting them to arrange Oxygen for the national capital. In his letter, reportedly addressed to business tycoons like- the Tatas, the Birlas, the Ambanis, the Hindujas and the Mahendras, Kejriwal has also asked for help in arranging cryogenic tankers or other ways of transporting Oxygen to combat the health crisis.

"As you are aware there is a severe shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Delhi does not produce any oxygen. Due to an unprecedented rise in COVID cases in the last few days, many Delhi hospitals have run out of oxygen. Daily supplies of oxygen to Delhi are woefully short of our requirements," said Kejriwal.

"The central government is also helping us in this regard. However, the intensity of the spread is so severe that it is rendering inadequate. I understand that your organisation either uses, produces or can come in possession of oxygen. I would be grateful if you could provide us any stocks of oxygen, along with cryogenic tankers for its movement. We would also welcome any help in the import of cryogenic oxygen tankers from any other country. Kindly treat this as an SOS. I would be personally grateful for your support," he added.

Shortage of Oxygen in Delhi

Earlier, Kejriwal had also sent an SOS to the Chief Ministers of all states seeking help for medical Oxygen. Prior to this, Kejriwal had also requested PM Modi to supply more Oxygen to Delhi alleging that the Centre was not sending enough to meet its needs. The AAP government has claimed that in spite of being allotted 480 MT, it has received only 330-380 MT Oxygen from the Centre. It has also complained that it is unable to arrange for tankers for transporting Oxygen.

I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 24, 2021

On this, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has responded saying that the Centre had allotted oxygen to the national capital more than the quota that they had asked for. "Delhi has been allotted more than the (oxygen) quota they had asked for, and Delhi CM even thanked PM for that yesterday. Now to rationalise the quota in a timely manner & the responsibility to finely plan it lies with the state government," he said.

Notably, four hospitals in Delhi have moved the HC seeking urgent oxygen supply sharing how they were being forced to discharge COVID-19 patients due to an acute shortage of medical oxygen.