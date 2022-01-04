Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For COVID-19 Day After Attending Uttarakhand Rally

Amid growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 during election rallies, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the AAP supremo revealed that he had isolated himself at his residence after experiencing mild symptoms. Moreover, he urged those who came in touch with him to also isolate themselves and undergo a COVID-19 test.

A day earlier, Kejriwal had attended a massive rally of AAP in Uttarakhand, where the party is seeking to make inroads in the upcoming polls. Moreover, he also visited poll-bound Punjab from December 30 to January 1 and participated in several mass gatherings. This includes a 'Shanti Yatra' in Patiala where he was seen marching alongside hundreds of people without wearing a mask.

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

COVID-19 cases surge

At present, there are 1,45,582 active coronavirus cases in India whereas 3,42,95,407 patients have recovered and 4,81,893 deaths have been reported. On January, Delhi witnessed a further rise in cases with 4099 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The deterioration in India's COVID-19 situation has been attributed to the spread of the Omircon variant. First detected in South Africa from a sample collected on November 9, the B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19 was designated as a 'Variant of Concern' by the World Health Organization on November 26.

Amid the Omicron scare, persons arriving from Europe, Countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and Israel in India have to compulsorily get tested on arrival and observe home quarantine for 7 days. Besides this, various states have imposed restrictions to break the chain of transmission. For instance, Delhi has mandated that shops in markets will be allowed to open between 10 am and 8 pm on an odd-even basis. While restaurants and bars are permitted to function from 8 am- 10 pm with 50% seating capacity, hotels are not allowed to host conferences.

Moreover, multiplexes, theatres, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gymnasiums, entertainment parks and Yoga centres have been asked to remain closed. However, barber shops, saloons and beauty parlours are functional and gardens can only be used for walking and running. Meanwhile, all type of gatherings are banned with marriage functions and funerals restricted to 20 persons each. There is also a curb on the movement of persons between 10 pm and 5 am. Though Delhi Metro and intra-state movement of buses is permitted, they have to stick to only 50% of the seating capacity.