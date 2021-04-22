Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Thanks Centre For Oxygen Supply; Urges States To Remain United

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday briefed the people as the national capital grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic amidst shortages of oxygen in Delhi hospitals. Addressing the people, Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged that there is a rising demand for oxygen, medicines and vaccines in all states even as Delhi itself is struggling with a lack in supply of oxygen. Kejriwal also remarked that he himself has 'spent nights arranging oxygen for hospitals'

"Many hospitals are lacking oxygen. Some of them have oxygen that will last only for few hours. I have also spent nights arranging oxygen for hospitals as no one should succumb due to lack of oxygen." said Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking about the union government's assistance to states, the Delhi CM stated that the Centre decides the quota for every state. According to the Delhi government's estimation, the national capital requires over 700 tonnes of oxygen per day. Thanking the Centre for its assistance pertaining to oxygen, Kejriwal stated that the quota was increased to 480 tonnes on Wednesday evening. "I thank the Centre for its assistance. Even though Delhi needs more oxygen, the Centre has helped us and we are thankful," added Kejriwal

Delhi is facing Oxygen crisis for past few days. Centre fixes Oxygen quota for all states. As per Delhi govt's estimate, the UT needs 700 tons/day, Centre had fixed it to 378 tons earlier & increased it to 480 tons y'day. We need more but we're thankful to them for this: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/Wdg6Gbti5S — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

Further highlighting that the Centre decides companies based in other states which will provide oxygen, Kejriwal added that few states have stopped the oxygen supply to Delhi. In addition, he alleged that the state governments have decided to use oxygen in their states first. However, apart from the Centre he also thanked the High Court.

"They have decided that they will use the oxygen in their state's first, including the oxygen meant for Delhi. They are stopping the trucks, this is an issue. But I would like to thank the Centre and the High Court as Delhi has started receiving oxygen" said Kejriwal.

Additionally, Kejriwal also noted that his government is working round the clock to ensure that the national capital does not run out of oxygen supply. According to Kejriwal, Odisha has been the key supplier of oxygen, therefore his administration is discussing ways to transport oxygen via air from Odisha. He further highlighted that all states should avoid politics over the looming crisis and come together.

"Amid this situation, we should be united if we want to save India. India should not be divided into states during such times. I appeal all states to be united in this fight." concluded Kejriwal.

Centre assures unobstructed oxygen supply to Delhi

The Centre on Wednesday night has assured the Delhi High Court that there will be an unobstructed supply of oxygen to hospitals in Delhi as the cases continue to rise. A bench comprising of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli was hearing a plea regarding oxygen shortage at hospitals in the national capital. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has assured that increased allocation of oxygen will reach the city within two days.

Image Credits: PTI