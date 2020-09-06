Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Begin '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' Anti-dengue Campaign Today

Delhi's Chief Minister Arwind Kejriwal will kick off the second edition of the 10-week long anti-dengue campaign on September 6. The aim of this campaign is to create awareness on prevention of vector-borne diseases like dengue among the people of Delhi, said the officials. Last year, the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign received support of many celebrities as well as government officials. This 10-minute campaign will be held every Sunday for 10 weeks at 10 am.

Arwind Kejriwal to begin an anti-dengue campaign

As per the statement issued by the Delhi government, Arwind Kejriwal will kickstart the campaign by inspecting his residence for stagnant water which can lead to the breeding of mosquitoes and thereby spread diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

"On the directions of the chief minister, the Delhi government is relaunching the anti-dengue campaign tomorrow, which is a 10-week mass awareness campaign against dengue and chikungunya," it said.

Satyendar Jain: ' Defeat dengue by collective efforts'

Asserting that the city government will attain success in its fight against dengue this year as well, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Last year, when we launched the,'10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign, we were successfully able to defeat dengue by collective efforts of the Delhiites and the governments."

As per the reports of the last year's Delhi's dengue campaign which started in September, only 2.036 cases and 2 deaths due to dengue were recorded in contrast to the tally of 2015 where 15,867 cases and 60 deaths were reported. Kejriwal has appealed to all the Delhi Ministers, MLAs and the citizens to begin this fight aginst dengue from their own homes and spend 10 minutes every Sunday to make sure that there is no stagnant water body near their vicinity. The do's and don't for preventing and managing dengue will be shared by the doctors after one week into the campaign.

The '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign seeks to engage the residents and motivate them to enlighten their relatives and friends about the ways to prevent dengue. RWAs will also be asked to take part and promote the campaign. According to a statement, many social media influencers and celebrities will also participate in the campaign. Children will also be encouraged to take part in the campaigns. Homework such as calling friends and family to encourage them to take part in the drive to prevent dengue will be assigned by the schools in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)