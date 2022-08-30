Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Tamil Nadu On Sep 5

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Tamil Nadu on September 5 and launch schools of excellence there, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that Kejriwal has been invited by the Tamil Nadu government.

"Delhi chief minister will visit Tamil Nadu on September 5. CM Kejriwal will launch Tamil Nadu government's school of excellence and 15 model schools," an official said.

In April this year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had visited a Delhi government school where officials briefed him on the change in the education system in the city under the AAP government.

The DMK leader had said his government has been creating model schools in the southern state on the lines of Delhi and had invited Kejriwal to visit them. PTI AKM AKM RT RT

