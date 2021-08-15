Last Updated:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Unfurls 115 Feet High National Flag On Independence Day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrating India’s 75th Independence Day on Sunday unfurled 115 feet high national flag in his constituency New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrated India’s 75th Independence Day on Sunday. He unfurled 115 feet high national flag in his constituency New Delhi. Addressing the people, he said that the unfurling of the flag reminded him of the 'Anna Andolan'. Talking about the days, when he along with revered social worker Anna Hazare protested in ‘India against corruption movement.’

Kejriwal remembers Anna Hazare on unfurling 115 feet high tricolour

As reported by news agency ANI, Arvind Kejriwal said that while hoisting the flag, "I remembered the days of ‘Anna Andolan’, how Anna Ji used to say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’."

Earlier on Saturday, Auust 14, The Delhi Chief Minister Office (CMO) informed that CM Kejriwal will inaugurate five flag masts across Delhi on Sunday on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. These 5 flag masts are amongst the 500 flags which will be installed by the next Republic Day. 

Taking to Twitter, "On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate 5 flag masts across Delhi while honouring the bravery of our Corona Warriors. These 5 flag masts are amongst the 500 flags which will be installed by Republic Day," tweeted by Chief Minister Office (CMO) Delhi. 
 

Delhi govt to re-design and modernise roads 

Earlier, In a bid to beautify the national capital's roads, AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took road surveillance on Saturday, August 14. The Delhi government is modernising the appearance of roads in Delhi with modern technology under the renovation project. Five hundred forty (540) kilometres of roads are being beautified and redesigned based on European standards. The Delhi government, through the Public Works Department, has 1280 kilometres of roads under its purview. So far, the renovation work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) road from Chirag Delhi Sheikh Sarai has been completed, said CM Kejriwal said conducting the inspection.

In line with his vision of helping students become true patriots, he also made another major announcement. The Delhi Government initiated the rollout of the Deshbhakti Curriculum on Saturday, Aug 14. The government has decided that the new curriculum will be taught to students in Delhi government schools. The curriculum was presented to Delhi CM by Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.

