Here Are Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's '5 Ts' To Tackle The Coronavirus Crisis

Amid the rising cases of deadly coronavirus in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday briefed the media about his 5-step programme to curb the pandemic. He said that micromanagement is important to control the spread of coronavirus and hence we should stay three steps ahead of the virus.

Arvind Kejriwal said that the plan is in 5 parts which can be called the '5-T's'. The 5Ts are Random testing, Tracing of contacts, Treatment of positive cases, Teamwork, Tracking, and monitoring.

5-point plan

Addressing the media Kejriwal said, "The first T is testing. If you don't test, you won't be able to find out which houses have been affected. It'll go on spreading. South Korea identified every single individual through large scale testings. We are now going to do large scale testings like South Korea. We have ordered kits for the testing of 50,000 people. The kits have started arriving. We have also placed orders for the rapid test of 1,00,000 people. The deliveries of kits will begin by Friday. Random tests will be done at hotspots. Detailed tests will also be done."

"The 2nd T is tracing. It is being done well in Delhi. We have also started taking the help of Police. We have given them the phone numbers of 27,702 people to find out if the people, under self-quarantine, are indeed staying at homes. Today we are going to give 2000 phone numbers of people who were brought out of Markaz to find out if they roamed in the area around Markaz. The areas they went out to, will be sealed & monitored," he added.

Further explaining the next points he said, "The third ‘T’ in our plan is treatment. The government has converted a few hospitals only for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. We have enough patients right now to handle 30,000 active cases in the national capital. We will convert more hospitals if and when we need."

"The fourth ‘T’ in the 5-tie plan is teamwork. I am glad that everyone is working like a team — Centre, Delhi government and all other state governments. Doctors and nurses are the most important part of this team. We have to keep them safe at any cost. People in the country must stay at home," he said.

He also added that the Delhi government has already calculated as to how many PPE kits, ventilators and other medical equipment will be required at which stage. "The fifth ‘T’ is tracking. I am tracking everything that is happening in Delhi right now." he said.

