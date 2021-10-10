Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Warns Of Sharp Rise In Pollution Levels As AQI Hits Alarming 171

With the monsoon's departure, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that pollution in the national capital has begun to rise, with the air quality index (AQI) rising to 171. "Pollution has started increasing. 09 Oct- AQI - 171 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory, 101 to 200 - Moderate) PM10 - 197 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory, 101 to 250 - Moderate) PM2.5 - 69 (0 to 30 - Good, 31 to 60 - Satisfactory, 61 to 90 - Moderate)," Kejriwal tweeted. An AQI of 0-50 is regarded as excellent, 51-100 tolerable, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 bad, 301-400 extremely poor, and 401-500 severe. Since September 18, Kejriwal has been tweeting about Delhi's daily air quality, warning that it will deteriorate from mid-October owing to stubble burning.

"Del air quality will deteriorate from mid-Oct (stubble burning). State govts hv not taken action to support their farmers On its own, Del air is clean. On 18 Sep- AQI- 69 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory) PM10- 67 PM2.5 - 27 (0 to 30 Good, 31 to 60 Satisfactory)," Kejriwal tweeted on September 18.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi pollution on the rise

Kejriwal stated in a tweet on Saturday that the Haryana government should also support its farmers by providing free bio-decomposer solutions. He said that the Haryana government, like the Delhi government, should assist its farmers. Spraying of solution should be provided free in all Haryana fields, same as it is in Delhi. He wrote that then there would be no need to burn the stubble. In collaboration with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, the Delhi government created a bio-decomposer capsule that can be transformed into a solution sprayed on crop stubble in farmlands. In 20 days after being sprayed on the fields, the solution decomposes the stubble into compost.

10-point "winter action plan" proposed by Delhi CM

Kejriwal proposed a 10-point "winter action plan" to combat air pollution in the national capital on October 4th. While making the statement, he stated that while air pollution in Delhi is now under control, it would begin to rise in the winter due to stubble burning in neighbouring states. He went on to say that the Central government and neighbouring states had done nothing to prevent farmers from burning stubble, which would pollute the air during the winter season. The Commission for Air Quality and Management (CAQM) issued directions to the governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to set up a 'Web Portal' for monitoring compliance with dust mitigation measures in the National Capital Region (NCR) to combat the problem of air pollution caused by construction and demolition (C&D) activities.

A complete ban on firecrackers till January 2022

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a blanket ban on the storage, sale, and use of all sorts of firecrackers, citing the dangerous state of Delhi's air pollution around Diwali for the past three years. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, all types of firecrackers will be prohibited from being exploded or sold in Delhi until January 1, 2022. During the winter season, the Delhi government has also created the 'Advanced Green War Room' and 'Green Delhi App' apps, which allow users to submit concerns about ten different types of pollution. The Centre approved Rs 496 crore in September to subsidise gear required for in-situ agricultural residue management to reduce air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) caused by stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The Centre has given Rs 496 crore for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab to finance machinery for in-situ crop residue management during 2021-22, according to Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Agriculture.

Pollution hotspots in Delhi by Green Delhi app, Green War Room

There are a total of 150 hotspots in Delhi. Fourteen pollution hotspots in Delhi have been identified based on complaints submitted through the 'Green Delhi' app. According to the app, the South Delhi region has the most pollution originating points. Ten of the fourteen hotspots were found to be contaminated due to unauthorised waste dumping on the roadside and vacant land, according to data provided by the Delhi government, which launched a smartphone application. Illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste (C&D), litter on roadsides, public spaces, and the Yamuna flood plain polluted two of them. One spot polluted each from dust pollution and garbage burning, as well as plastic waste. The Green War Room will be operational from October to February when Delhi's air is at its most polluted.

