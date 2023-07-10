Delhi CM Calls Meeting To Discuss Waterlogging Due To Heavy Rainfall, Rising Water Level In Yamuna

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss waterlogging caused by torrential rains in the city and Yamuna's rising water levels, officials said. The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat. It will be attended by senior officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said. The Delhi government issued a flood warning on Sunday as Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund barrage.

The irrigation and flood control department said this was the first warning, with 1,05,453 cusecs of water discharged at 4 pm. The Central Water Commission (CWC) said the water level in the river in Delhi is rising and is expected to surpass the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday.

According to the CWC's flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge touched 203.18 metres at 1 pm on Sunday. The warning level is 204.5 metres. The water level is anticipated to rise to 205.5 metres between 11 am and 1 pm on Tuesday, the CWC said.