Delhi CM Hails 'Deshbhakti Budget', Says National Capital 'will Bid For 2048 Olympics'

After Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the annual budget for the fiscal year of 2020-21, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hailed it as the “budget of immense possibilities of progress”. In a press conference on March 9, Delhi CM termed the budget for the National Capital ‘excellent’ as according to him, it focusses on all sections of people.

Kejriwal also said that the budget estimate of Rs 69,000 crore is 6% more than Rs 65,000 crore in this fiscal year despite the challenges posed by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Kejriwal said that in the past year, the reasons for expenditures surpassed the sources of income for Delhi. Despite the trying times, Delhi CM expressed ‘happiness’ that the national capital surpassed the budget estimate.

Kejriwal noted that nearly one-fourth of the budget is allocated for the education sector while 14% is for health facilities which according to him, reiterated the priorities of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Kejriwal, while comparing his government to others, also stressed that the establishment cost in this budget is ‘only 45%’ and the rest 55% is dedicated to schemes. He said Delhi's budget is 'always surplus'.

Delhi government proposed a Rs 69,000 crore budget outlay for 2020-21 which is also the highest to date and the expense plan included nearly Rs 32,000 crore on revenue expenditures and around 37,000 crores on schemes and projects. Kejriwal revealed that his government is eying to host Olympic Games in 2048 and said that “we will take whatever infrastructure” along with other necessities that are needed to be created for the same vision.

“A vision has been provided in the Budget (Delhi Budget) that 2048 Olympic games should be held in Delhi. Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympics. We will take up whatever infrastructure and other necessities that are needed to be created for it,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

To mark 75 years of India’s independence, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 10 crores to organise 75-weeks of programmes starting from March 12 including programmes and events on the life of BR Ambedkar which will be observed in the ‘Desh Bhakti’ celebrations, Sisodia had revealed previously. Another Rs 10 crore has been allocated for programmes and events on the life of Bhagat Singh.

HIGHEST EVER!



Total Budget: â‚¹69,000 Cr



ðŸ‘©ðŸ»‍ðŸ«Education: â‚¹16,377 Cr

ðŸ¥Healthcare: â‚¹9,934 Cr

ðŸŒ‰Infrastructure: â‚¹9,394 Cr

ðŸ—ï¸Flats for Slum dwellers: â‚¹5,328 Cr

ðŸŒ‡Unauthorised colonies: â‚¹1,550 Cr#DelhiBudget2021 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 9, 2021

Free COVID-19 vaccines; ‘Virtual model school’

Sisodia announced that the Delhi government has allocated Rs 50 crores to acquire free COVID-19 vaccines for people in the national capital terming the scheme ‘Aam Aadmi Free Covid Vaccine.’ While presenting Delhi’s first paperless budget on Monday in the Delhi Assembly, Delhi Deputy CM said, “COVID-19 vaccines will be available free of cost for people of Delhi in government hospitals in the UT, we have allotted Rs 50 crores budget for the same. Soon, per day vaccination will be increased to 60,000 from 45,000.”

Apart from COVID-19 vaccines, the Delhi government will also be establishing the country’s first teachers university this year. Kejriwal said the university will produce the “best teachers of the country and the world”. In totality, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 16,377 crore for education. Sisodia said, "In 75 years Delhi has not done so well when it comes to higher education. With new campuses on the verge of opening, the number of seats will increase by at least 8,000.” The national capital will also see a ‘virtual model school’ soon.

Image credits: Twitter/CMODelhi