Delhi CM Kejriwal Breaks Silence On Jamia Gunman, Asks Amit Shah What's Happening In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in response to Home Minister Amit Shah's tweet, asked, "What is happening in Delhi?" Lambasting the 'deteriorating' law system of the national capital, days before the Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal asked the Home Minister to take care of its 'law and order'. The statement comes hours after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Milia University in Delhi, injuring one student. Before walking away, he shouted, "Yeh lo azadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

"What is happening in Delhi? The law system of Delhi is deteriorating. Please take care of Delhi's law and order." Kejriwal said. Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take the 'strictest action' in the case of a man firing a pistol at protesters near the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Amit Shah also said the Central government will 'not tolerate' such incidents and the guilty will not be spared. "I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the incident of firing in Delhi and have directed him to take the strictest action," he said in a tweet. Shah said there will be serious action in the incident. The man also went live on Facebook five times from the protest site and the cover picture of his profile showed him holding a sword. In multiple posts, he said "azaadi de raha hun" (I am giving freedom), "shaheen bhag khel khatm" (Run Shaheen, the game is over), "Mere ghar ka khayal rakhna" (take care of my home) and "meri antim yatra par mujhe bhagve me le jayen aur shree ram ke nare hon" (for last rites, wrap me in a saffron cloth and chant Shri Ram).

Incidentally, the attack came three days after Finance Minister (MoS) Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi on January 28. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari.

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

