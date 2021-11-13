Delhi CM Kejriwal Calls For Emergency Meeting To Discuss Ways To Tackle Air Pollution

Shortly after the Supreme Court of India demanded an immediate plan on the alarming situation of air quality in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, called an urgent meeting to further discuss the situation and tackle air pollution.

According to a government spokesperson, many officials including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, and Delhi Chief Secretary will be participating in the same.

Supreme Court demands action

Earlier in the day, the Apex Court raised questions to the state government regarding the serious air quality in the national capital further recommending a total lockdown for two days for tackling the plunging air quality. A Supreme Court bench chaired by Chief Justices NV Raman, DY Chandrachud, and Surya Kant pointed out the quality of air in the city and further said that people are forced to wear masks even at home due to the pollution.

The bench further questioned, "Tell us how to reduce the air quality index from 500 by at least 200 points and take urgent measures. If required think of a two-day lockdown or how can people live," Live Law reported.

Meanwhile, the SC also noted that the air quality in Delhi is currently under the 'severe' category and will dip in the upcoming days further seeking an emergency decision for this moment. Further adjourning the issue on the plea till November 15, it has asked the Centre to provide details on the measures taken to control pollution.

Delhi air pollution

As per the latest update to the air quality situation in Delhi, the quality has declined to the 'severe' category further taking the air quality index (AQI) to above 499, informed the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Apart from that, a thick layer of smoke and haze engulfed the area of Gurugram taking it to the 'very poor' category.

(With agency inputs)