Delhi CM Kejriwal Extends Lockdown By 1 Week; Curbs To Remain Same As COVID Cases Fall

As COVID cases continue to drop in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, extended the lockdown by one more week. Kejriwal, who visited the govt-run GTB hospital, announced that the positivity rate has reduced to 10% and the existing curbs and norms will continue. Currently, Delhi has 66,295 active COVID cases, 12,99,872 recovered cases and 21,244 fatalities.

Arvind Kejriwal: Lockdown extended by 1 week

Addressing media outside the hospital, Kejriwal said, "Lockdown has been extended by one week. No exemptions, norms will remain the same. We have written to the central govt and both the companies requesting them to give us vaccines. Black fungus will be closely monitored."

Delhi cabinet nod for financial assistance

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved Rs 5,000 financial assistance to all individuals holding public service badge (drivers) of para-transit vehicles and others in the wake of the lockdown here amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The city transport department in a statement, also said, beneficiaries of the 2020 scheme need not reapply but will get the Rs 5,000 directly transferred to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts subject to verification of deaths from local bodies. This aid will cover permit holders of para transit vehicles - namely auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws, taxis, 'phatphat sewa', eco-friendly sewa, Gramin sewa and maxi cabs.

Doctors at leading government and private hospitals in Delhi said, there is a relative fall in number of cases, and "still a long way to go" before the daily count comes down to below 2,000-mark, as it was, a few months earlier. "Lockdown, I would say is the biggest factor in arriving at a situation where we are now, when daily cases from 28,000 have come down to about 8,500. However, it is still a huge figure, and there should be no room for complacency, on any front," Medical Director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), B L Sherwal, told PTI. Kejriwal has also announced that his govt was starting an oxygen concentrator bank and 200 such units will be set up across the national capital as Delhi becomes oxygen-sufficient.

Delhi's lockdown

On April 20, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a 6-day lockdown in the national capital amid rising COVID-19 cases which has been repeatedly extended. As per the state guidelines, people's movement has been restricted with an exception of those going for COVID testing, vaccination, people travelling to and from public bus stations, trains and airports and those classified as essential services. Marriages with a cap of 50 people and funerals with 20 people has been allowed while all social/ political / entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ festival gatherings have been banned. Additionally, all private offices, cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces, saloons, beauty parlours, spas, religious places, malls, shopping centers, schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes are shut. Stadia have been allowed to remain open for National/international sporting events without spectators.