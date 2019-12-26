The Debate
Delhi: CM Kejriwal Flags Off 100 New Buses Equipped With Hydraulic Lifts

General News

The buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features like hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled persons, GPS trackers, panic buttons and CCTV cameras

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a bid to make Delhi transport more efficient, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, December 26 flagged off 100 buses equipped with hydraulic lifts. The buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features like hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled persons, GPS trackers, panic buttons and CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of women.

CM Kejriwal has also asserted that more tenders for low floor and electric buses have been in process, soon they will be introduced in Delhi to tackle the shortage problem. 

